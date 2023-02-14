Turley Reynolds

Turley Reynolds

Turley Reynolds, 75, of Manchester died Feb. 8, 2023.

Funeral was held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hillcrest Funeral Home with Revs. Billy Joe Calvert and Jimmy Gray officiating.  Burial followed at Hurricane Grove Cemetery in Coffee County.

To plant a tree in memory of Turley Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.