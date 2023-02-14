Turley Reynolds, 75, of Manchester died Feb. 8, 2023.
Funeral was held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hillcrest Funeral Home with Revs. Billy Joe Calvert and Jimmy Gray officiating. Burial followed at Hurricane Grove Cemetery in Coffee County.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 3:07 pm
He was a native of Bedford County; retired electrician; member of Wartrace Baptist Church and a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved his family, fishing and camping and going to car shows. He was proud to be a Veteran.
Turley is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sara Driver Reynolds; two sons, Ricky Dale (Carra) Reynolds, Randy Scott (Ariana) Reynolds of Wartrace; sister, Carolyn Dennis of Shelbyville; brothers, Taylor (Carol) Reynolds of Wartrace, Wayne (Deborah) Reynolds of Foley, Ala.; sister-in-law, Anna Reynolds of Manchester and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur A. and Lillian Burnett Reynolds and a brother, George Thomas Reynolds.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society; Baptist Children's Home, 1310 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN. 37027.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 15, 2023
