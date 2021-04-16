Velma Louise Grant Harris of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma at the age of 86.
Mrs. Harris was born in Tullahoma to the late Charlie and Nora James Grant. During her life, she, along with her husband Fred owned numerous businesses in town, including Fred’s Food Mart and Western Auto. She loved tending to her flowers and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Fred D. Harris; and one sister, Blanche Majors Hunt.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Mike) Barlow of Tullahoma, Neil Harris of Manchester, Connie (Bobby Joe) Sharp of Hohenwald, Donna (Jim) Walker of Hohenwald, and Freddie Harris of Huntsville, Ala.; five grandchildren, Olivia (Grant) Nacos of Nashville, Allison Barlow of Cookeville, Dale (Shelly) Hinson of Hohenwald, Brad (Karen) Hinson of Hohenwald, and Donya (Scott) Talley of Hohenwald; three great-grandchildren, Jonathon (Amanda) Berry of Millington, Corbin (Jacob) Davis of Mt. Pleasant, and Chandler Hinson of Hohenwald; and two great-great-grandchildren, Adeline and Emilia Berry of Millington.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Tullahoma. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Velma’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 18, 2021