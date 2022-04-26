Vera Ann Patton Tenney, 85, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 23, 1937, in Pelham to the late Dennis and Althea (Rose) Patton. A memorial gathering will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 28 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 2 at Hillside Memorial Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Adoration Hospice in Manchester or the charity of your choice.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 27, 2022