Vera Ione Lausee, 82, of Lynchburg passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her Regency Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 26, 1940, in Alma, Michigan to the late Lloyd and Ruby (McNabb) Miller. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, May at Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. with Dr. Joe Butler officiating. Interment will follow at the Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 22, 2022
