Vera Leona Hunt, 96, of Tullahoma departed this life on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the home of her sister following an extended illness.
Miss. Hunt was born in Tullahoma to the late Leslie D. Hunt and Cleo Elizabeth Cox Hunt on Dec. 13, 1925. She was one of her parent’s seven children. Miss. Hunt was a member of the First Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma. Miss. Hunt was a very hard worker. She was employed for a few years at the former Snow White Laundry before becoming owner of several businesses in Tullahoma including; Vera & Mugs Grocery, 41-A Truck Stop, and Vera & Jewel's Place Café. Her hobbies were playing billiards and watching western movies. She was an avid Braves baseball fan to the point that anyone visiting during a game knew not to say anything until the game was over. She will be remembered as a loving and caring Sister and Aunt.
She is survived by her only living sibling, her sister, Jewel D. Hice of Tullahoma, several nieces and nephews and her honorary granddaughter, Margaret Fuller of Cowan, Tenn.
Services were held Friday, July 29 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with James Taylor and Sister Sharon Taylor, officiating. Interment followed in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
Grant Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 31, 2022
