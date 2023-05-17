Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Vera Virginia Koger, of Winchester, passed this life on Tuesday, April 11, at NHC in Tullahoma at the age of 93. Mrs. Koger was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi to the late John and Vera Jones Willis. During her life, she worked as a Systems Analyst for TVA until her retirement. Mrs. Koger was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Koger, and one son, Robert Lee Koger, Jr. Mrs. Koger is survived by three daughters, Karen Pritchett, Kathleen (Fred) Galanga, and Robin (Bob) Van Loon; one son, John (Lynn) Koger; seven grandchildren, Thomas Pritchett, Dayne (Summer) Geyer, Brandon Koger, Max Koger, Preston (Savannah) Van Loon, Joseph (Kristin) Van Loon, and Robert (Zaadia) Van Loon; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Elizabeth, Aiden, and Liam.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma, with an hour of visitation prior to the service from 1 – 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Vera's memory be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society- 733 Third Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10017-321.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
