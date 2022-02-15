Verna Mae Weaver Ernst, 92, of Tullahoma, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 15, 1929 to the late Earl and Wilma (Snell) Weaver of the Marble Plains Community. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Marble Plains Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at noon with Jack Hice officiating. Interment will be at Marble Plains Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 16, 2022