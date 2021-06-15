Verner Flint Vaughan, 95, of Cowan, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1925 in Bearden, Arkansas to the late Mack and Maude (Byers) Vaughan. A veteran of World War II, Flint served in the Army Air Corp as a B-17 tail gunner earning three Bronze Stars and the Army Air Medal during battles at Ardennes, Rhineland, and in Central Europe. He then worked and retired from AEDC, where he was employed as a machinist. Flint enjoyed gunsmithing and woodworking, but most of all, he enjoyed going riding around in the car with his wife. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Richard Jarvis; and siblings, William “Bill” Vaughan, Alma Lorene Vaughan, Francis Jackson, and Orlando Vaughan.
Flint is survived by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Wilma Jean Young Vaughan; children, Phillip Vaughan (Tammy Matthews), Leanne (Steve) Holt, Sharon (Lloyd) Rogers, and Jennifer Hartman; grandchildren, Taylor Vaughan (Nick Hopkins), Tiffany Vaughan (Trent Johnson), Nathan (Amanda) Vaughan, Stephanie Holt, Matthew (Nikki) Holt, Leslie Rogers (Ray Clark), Cody (Renia) Rogers, Noah Lee, Hannah Lee, and Rick Jarvis; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 13 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 16, 2021