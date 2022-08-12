Vernie Lee Hastings

Vernie Lee Hastings

Vernie Lee Hastings, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 having been surrounded by her three children her last few days. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from noon until service time. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Vernie was born Feb. 20, 1933 to Houston and Nora Pless. At birth, she contracted double pneumonia. Starting early in life as a “fighter”, Vernie overcame the pneumonia and lived a very good life of 89 years.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.