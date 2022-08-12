Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Vernie Lee Hastings, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 having been surrounded by her three children her last few days. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from noon until service time. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Vernie was born Feb. 20, 1933 to Houston and Nora Pless. At birth, she contracted double pneumonia. Starting early in life as a “fighter”, Vernie overcame the pneumonia and lived a very good life of 89 years.
Vernie graduated from Tullahoma High School in the Class of 1951. In her early years after high school, she enjoyed seven years of employment for ARO at AEDC in Tullahoma. Upon marriage and later birth of her first child, Vernie became a mother and homemaker – a role she took seriously and fulfilled to the utmost. Her additional roles in life as a daughter, sister, wife, aunt, “2nd mother” and friend to many were the pride in her life. As a mother, she was a scout leader for all three children and a supporter in all their athletic involvement.
In later years, arthritis challenged Vernie and her lifestyle. Using a walker to aid in her mobility, she continued to live independently and take care of herself with minimal help. From her early days as a “fighter”, she continued to persevere until most recently when additional health issues surfaced. Ironically, as she entered this world with pneumonia, it was bi-lateral pneumonia that gave her the last challenge of her life.
Vernie was pre-deceased by her parents, Houston and Nora Pless, husbands, Thomas (Tommy) Hale and Thomas (Slim) Hastings, two brothers, Bruce and Bill Pless, sister-in-law, Gloria Pless, and two grandchildren, Samantha Lynn and Tyler Lee Hatfield. Vernie leaves her memories to be cherished by her daughter, Tammy (Sam) Hatfield; sons, Bryan (Abbe) Hale, and Brent (Leanne) Hale; step-son, Ronnie (Sandy) Bonnell; her brother, Ray Pless; step-grandchildren, Angela (John) Thompson and Wade (Rhonda) Hatfield. She also leaves behind a host of loving nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as “Aunt Meme and “Aunt Bebe”.
Vernie was encouraged to love pets as she leaves behind 12 “fur baby” grandchildren – 9 cats and 3 dogs…. 6 horses too! Our mother will be missed by all who knew and loved her as mom, sister, aunt, or “Ms. Vernie”.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Animal Harbor, PO Box 187, Winchester, TN 37398 or a charity of your choice.
