Vernon Junior “Red” Holder 64, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Winchester. Vernon was born on April 22, 1957 in Winchester to the late Ben Austin and Sarah Josephine (Hice) Holder. Funeral service was held on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed in Franklin Memorial Gardens with friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 6, 2021