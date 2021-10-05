Vernon Junior “Red” Holder 64, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Winchester. Vernon was born on April 22, 1957 in Winchester to the late Ben Austin and Sarah Josephine (Hice) Holder. Funeral service was held on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed in Franklin Memorial Gardens with friends serving as pallbearers.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 6, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Vernon Junior Holder, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.