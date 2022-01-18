Vernon Ray Moore of Tullahoma departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Talking Rock, Ga. At the age of 90. Funeral Services are scheduled on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Mr. Moore, a native of Normandy, was the son of the late Birthel and Annie Lee Grammar Moore. He retired as an Instrument Technician from AEDC. Ray was a member of Grace Baptist Church and was ordained as a Deacon there. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Mike Moore; daughter, Lori Moore; brother and sister-in-law, Shannon and Patty Moore; brother-in-law, Charles Fagg and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Leola Fagg.
Mr. Moore is survived by his wife of 67 ½ years, Virginia Moore; son, Randy Moore and his wife, Connie; grandchildren, Jason Moore and his wife, Molly, Justin Moore and his wife, Amanda and Cortney Johnson and her husband, Chris; great grandchildren, Eli, Emmie, Owen, Charle, Katy, Noah, Colby and Gabe; nephews, Chris and Chad Moore and sister-in-law, Kathy Fagg.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church Building Fund, 1901 Ovoca Road, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 19, 2022