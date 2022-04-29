Vicki Sue Taylor

Vicki Sue Taylor, 64, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Life Care Center at the age of 64.

Vicki was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Vaughn Oakley and her husband Wendell II; and one sister, Jennifer Taylor Halsey. She is survived by her father, Jim (Brenda) Taylor; special friend, Stephanie Thompson; half-sister, Jimi Dee (Josh) Clark; step-siblings, Wendell (Debra) Oakley III, Kim (Lynn) Oakley, Ryan (Elizabeth) Yantz, and Laryssa (Scott) King.

A graveside service was held Friday at Powell Cemetery in the Raus Community in Bedford County.

Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – May 1, 2022

