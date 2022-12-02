Vicki Yvonne Waddle Cole of Tullahoma passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at the age of 71 surrounded by loved ones.

Vicki is survived by her husband Aubrey Dean Cole, whom she was married to for 47 years. Her two daughters Catherine (Katie) Cole and Janene (Chad) Cooper. She is also survived by five grandchildren Jonathan (Chelsea) Boyce, Fallon (Jacob) Massey, Vann (Cortney) Boyce, Cole (Andrea) Boyce and Baily Johnstone. She was blessed with 12 great grandchildren – Sawyer, Montgomery, Jase and Scarlett Boyce. Emma, Brylee, Carson and Brooks Massey. Anna Claire and Addison Boyce, along with, Hadley and Olivia Boyce. She is also survived by her brother Michael Morris Waddle of Kenosha, Wis.

