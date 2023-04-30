Victoria Faye Ray, 64, passed April 26, 2023, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma.
Victoria Faye Ray, 64, passed April 26, 2023, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma.
Victoria Faye Fultz Ray was born Feb. 22, 1959, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Albert David Fultz and Alice Faye Austin Fultz.
She attended Loch Raven Senior High School in Loch Raven Village, Maryland. She loved the Baltimore ravens, country music, bingo, crab cakes, and most of all her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rita Alice Fultz Brown; nephew, David Lee “Bama” Watkins. She is survived by daughters, Lisa Ann Darr and Melissa Faye Beals (Tommy); son Derrick Alan Greenwood (Stephanie); grandchildren, Christian Nicholas Salazar Greenwood, Kaitlin Victoria Beals, Alice Faye Ann Beals; step grandchildren, James Leon Latham and Katie Marie Latham; sisters, Helen Lemme (Pasquale “PJ”), Susan Marie Fultz Radford, Allison Monaghan (Shawn); brother- in- law, Tony Brown; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Special thanks to the staff at Life Care Center of Tullahoma and the staff of Compassus Hospice for all their loving care to Victoria and her family.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Tullahoma Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Tullahoma Funeral Home at 3 p.m. with Pastor William Brunosky officiating.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ray family.
