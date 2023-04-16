Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Violet Ann Sanders, 67, passed away on April 10, 2023, at Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital in Shelbyville, Tennessee surrounded by her loving family.
Violet was born on August 14, 1955, in Winchester, Tennessee to the late William Porter and Cora Marie Pruitt Grant. Her family will always remember her as a strong-willed, loving, and caring person that made sure her family was well taken care of. Violet enjoyed reading and writing along with being outdoors and enjoying nature. She cherished her trips to visit the Great Smoky Mountains and Gatlinburg and watching her favorite television shows Little House on the Prairie, The Waltons and Gunsmoke. She also enjoyed Hallmark Channel movies. Violet is survived by her husband of 52 years David Sanders along with daughters Jennifer (Stacey) Rutledge of LaFayette, Georgia, Tammy (Taylor) Mangrum of Tampa, Florida along with grandchildren David Rutledge, Tiffani Rutledge, Bart Hernandez, Hunter Rutledge and Edward Mangrum. Surviving great grandchildren are August and Bella. Violet is also survived by her sister Kathy (Eddie) Fowler and brother John Grant. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Along with her parents, she was also preceded by her sister Oralee Nelson and brothers Robert Grant and Wayne Gifford.
Funeral was held Friday, April 14 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Owens Chapel Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – April 16, 2023
