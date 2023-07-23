Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Virgil Adrian Cline Jr, 89, died on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his home in Tullahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; sons, David Cline (Belinda) of Maryville, and Adam Cline of Tullahoma; grandsons, Jordan Cissell of Birmingham, AL, and Ethan Cissell of Raleigh, NC; granddaughters, Abigail and Olivia Cline of Maryville; sister, Mickie Floyd of Murfreesboro; son-in-law Jim Cissell of Gurley, AL; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Cline was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil A. Cline, Sr. and Clara Smith Cline, grandson, Alexander Cline; daughter, Sharon Cissell; brother, Roy Cline; and sisters, Ruth McDade, and Naomi Thompson. Virgil graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Engineering Physics. He spent his career at, and retired from Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma, developing instrumentation such as the laser-velocimeter. Prior to college, he served as a pilot in the United States Air Force. During the early 1960s Virgil was activated during the Berlin Crisis as a member of the Tennessee Air National Guard in Knoxville, flying F104s over Germany. Other aircraft he flew during service include the F89, F86, and KC97. Virgil later retired from the Air Force Reserves. In retirement, he continued to be involved in aviation by rebuilding and flying a Piper Cub. A member of First United Methodist Church, he helped to develop the church food program at The Henry Center. He was also an active member of the Kiwanis Club for many years. Virgil was a man known for his honesty and integrity, and was loved and will be missed by his family and many friends.
Visitation for Mr. Cline will take place Tuesday, July 25 at First Methodist Church in Tullahoma from 10 -11 a.m.. Funeral services will immediately follow at First Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Virgil’s memory be made to The Henry Center, c/o First Methodist Church of Tullahoma- 208 W. Lauderdale St. Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 23, 2023
