Virgil Hambrick, Jr.

Virgil Hambrick, Jr. 94, of Tullahoma, passed away on Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Flintville on September 27, 1928, to the late Virgil and Ethel Amanda (Golden) Hambrick Sr. Before his retirement, he was self-employed as the owner and operator of Hambrick Trucking as well as a heavy equipment owner and operator for over fifty years. He also raised cattle on his farm. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching westerns, listening to bluegrass and gospel music, and spending time with his four-legged best friends. Virgil was a member of Richard City Holiness Church in Richard City, Tennessee.

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Saturday, January 14, 2023
11:00AM-2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Jan 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 14, 2023
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
