Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Virgil Hambrick, Jr. 94, of Tullahoma, passed away on Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Flintville on September 27, 1928, to the late Virgil and Ethel Amanda (Golden) Hambrick Sr. Before his retirement, he was self-employed as the owner and operator of Hambrick Trucking as well as a heavy equipment owner and operator for over fifty years. He also raised cattle on his farm. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching westerns, listening to bluegrass and gospel music, and spending time with his four-legged best friends. Virgil was a member of Richard City Holiness Church in Richard City, Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Fannie Mae Hambrick; siblings, Goldie Cyree, Elaine “Lovie” Fagg, and Melvin Hambrick; and grandson, Brian Hambrick. Virgil is survived by his loving children, David (Gail) Hambrick, Larry “George” (Judy) Hambrick, and Randy (Leanne) Hambrick; grandchildren, Teresa, Charlotte, George, Rebecca, Paula, and Kimberly; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 15, 2023
To send flowers to the family of Virgil Hambrick Jr, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.