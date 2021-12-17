Virgil J. “Chick” Gold, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at his home at the age of 87. Mr. Gold was born in Trenton, Georgia to the late Andrew H. and Zena Mae Barnes Gold.
During his life he worked in General Labor at Genesco. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gold was preceded in death by three brothers, Andrew Calvin Gold, Elvis Gold, and Edward Gold; and four sisters, Beulah Perry, Artice Saine, Janice Medley and Marlene Bice. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Phyllis Grosch Gold; two sons, John Barry Gold and his wife Peggy, and Mark Lynn Gold; four grandchildren, Katherine Gold Gilliland, Susan (Josh) Tyree, Becky (Mitchell) Wright, and Jenny Jo (Austin) Saddler; ten great-grandchildren, Benjamin Harrocks, Veronica Harrocks, Cole Tyree, Rhett Tyree, Samantha Johnson, Ashleigh Johnson, Heather Johnson, Asher Gilliland, Luke Gold and Maverick Saddler; and one sister, Winona Randolph.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 19th, 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home noon to 3 p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 3 p.m. with Tim McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 19, 2021