Virginia Dossett Rachel Evans, age 88, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away from this life on Friday, July 7, 2023, at NHC in Tullahoma surrounded by her loving family.

Virginia was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee, on October 10, 1934, the daughter of the late Huey and Emma Branch.  She attended Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Virginia devoted her life to her children and being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Virginia excelled at motherhood and was immensely proud of her family. She was passionate about many things and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found going to yard sales, doing crossword puzzles, and being outdoors watching birds.

