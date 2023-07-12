Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Virginia Dossett Rachel Evans, age 88, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed away from this life on Friday, July 7, 2023, at NHC in Tullahoma surrounded by her loving family.
Virginia was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee, on October 10, 1934, the daughter of the late Huey and Emma Branch. She attended Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Virginia devoted her life to her children and being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Virginia excelled at motherhood and was immensely proud of her family. She was passionate about many things and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found going to yard sales, doing crossword puzzles, and being outdoors watching birds.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Evans; two sons, Jimmy Evans and Danny Evans; two brothers, Johnny Branch and Robert Branch; two sisters, Ann Jones and Willa Mae Long. She is survived by three daughters, Tammy Evans, Ann Allison (Craig), and Valerie Evans; six sons, Robert Evans, Robbie Evans (Sharon), Terry Evans, Jerry Evans, Lyndon Evans, and Tronald Evans; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on July 11 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Jeff Collett officiating. Internment followed in Bethany Cemetery.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 12, 2023
To send flowers to the family of Virginia Evans, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.