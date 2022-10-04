Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Virginia Gipson, 91, went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 29, 2022, at Lynchburg Nursing Center with her family at her side. She was born August 18, 1931, to Joseph E. and Aubrey L. Gallagher. Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 2 at Moore-Cortner Chapel. Burial followed at Mount Garner Cemetery. A special Thank You to all the staff at Lynchburg Nursing Center, for taking such good care of our Mema and treating her like she was a member their own family.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 5, 2022
