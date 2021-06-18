Virginia Nell Mangrum Oxford, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 97.
Mrs. Oxford was born in Wartrace to the late Jim and Annie Jordan Mangrum. She loved participating in bingo and the bean auction at Morning Pointe, where she had happily lived for the last several years. She loved reading, coloring by numbers, playing games on her tablet and spending time with her friends at Morning Pointe. Mrs. Oxford was also a member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56, William Harold Oxford; one brother, Alton Mangrum; two sisters, Ruth Hudgens and Annerene Beckman.
Mrs. Oxford is survived by her two children, Larry Oxford and his wife Debbie, and Lisa Riddle and her husband Norman; five grandchildren, Jessica Kelly, Jason Oxford, Jennifer Rogers, Heather Pickett, and Zac Solomon; eleven great-grandchildren, Jordan, Bubba, Haley, Will, Zoieh, Ethan, Emma, Olivia, Brantley, Wyatt and William; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Friday, June 18 in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Shelbyville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Morning Pointe of Tullahoma, 711 Kings Lane, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 20, 2021