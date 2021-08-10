Vivian Ernestine Brothers Henley, 79, gained her angel wings on Friday, Aug, 6, 2021, at her home in Manchester Tennessee surrounded by her family.
Vivian was born Oct. 2, 1941, in her family home in Gossburg, Tennessee to the late Ernest Wilson Brothers and Pauline Esther Parker Brothers. She was the youngest of two children and was preceded in death by her older brother Larry Pruitt Brothers. Vivian was educated in the Coffee County School System and went on to graduate with honors as a Registered Nurse at the St. Thomas School of Nursing.
Vivian married Ernest Edward Henley in 1964 and were blessed with three children from this union. Brett Henley, Stacey Henley Cravens and Leslie Henley Trussler.
Vivian professed her faith and life to Jesus Christ at an early age. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Manchester Tennessee. She loved the Lord and enjoyed using her talent to praise him through playing the piano. She truly demonstrated the gentleness of Christ through her daily words and actions.
Vivian loved to read her bible and to truly act as a servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She demonstrated this by serving in several roles in the following organizations: Coffee County Hospital Board, Medical Center of Medical Center Advisory Board, and Trustees for First Methodist Church, First Methodist Church Administrative Board, and the Department of Children Services Board. She was the founder of the Coffee County School System Nursing Program in 1978. She was the only school nurse, traveling to all eight schools within the system caring for the students. She retired from her role within the system in 1999. The impact Vivian had on so many lives is still talked about today.
She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend. Vivian was known for always putting others first and never speaking ill of anyone. She was an example to many and leaves a legacy of a true Christ follower.
Vivian leaves to cherish her loving memory, her husband, Ed; children: Brett, Stacey and Leslie. Five grandchildren, Ashley Henley Sager, Andrew Henley, Connor Cravens, Jett Trussler, and Tripp Trussler. Her beloved Dachshund, Henry Longfellow, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Vivian were conducted Tuesday, Aug, 10, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 11, 2021