Walter Cyree, 101, of Tullahoma departed this life on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro following an extended illness. 

Mr. Cyree was born in Lynchburg on March 15, 1922, to the late Bob Cyree and Nora Sons Cyree.  He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country during WWII.  Mr. Cyree was a member of the Tullahoma Seventh-day Adventist Church and last attended the Standifer Gap Seventh-day Adventist Church in Chattanooga, Tenn. Mr. Cyree was employed and retired with 35 years of service with Jacks Cookie Company in Chattanooga. where he drove a truck and also did sales.  His hobbies were working in his vegetable garden, and flower garden and up until just a couple of years ago he would mow his lawn sometimes two times in one week.  He was known for being a prankster in his younger days.  He loved spending time with his grandchildren.  He will be remembered as one of the kindest men you would ever want to meet.

