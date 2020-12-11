Walter Howard “Sonny” Ward of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Life Care Center at the age of 87.
Mr. Ward was born in El Dorado, Arkansas to the late Otis and Maggie Gray Ward. During his life, he worked as an associate engineer at AEDC and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ward was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann Murphy Ward; one daughter, Cathy Ann Ward; and his half-sister, Sara.
He is survived by his son, Eric Christopher Ward and his wife Janine Marie Hall Ward, and one grandson, Devin Finley Ward all of Missoula, Montana.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 13, 2020