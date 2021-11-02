Walter "Snort" Lee Johnson Jr., 55, of Estill Springs passed away on October 27, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems – Winchester. He was born on January 19, 1966 in Winchester to Mary Hill Stevens and the late Walter Lee Johnson Sr. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Ricky Taylor officiating. Interment followed in Ragsdale Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 3, 2021