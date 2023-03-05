Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Wanda Faye Nichols of Tullahoma passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at her home at the age of 74.
Mrs. Nichols was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Lowell and Lillian Rector Thompson. During her life she worked as a secretary for the United States Air Force, and was a member of Highland Baptist Church. Wanda will be remembered as a devoted mother and caregiver who poured much of her life into others. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nichols was preceded in death by one brother, Van Thompson. She is survived by her son, Todd Nichols; one sister, Barbara Alvarado; one brother, Tommy Thompson; and six nieces and nephews along with their children.
Visitation for Mrs. Nichols will be held on Tuesday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jim Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 5, 2023
