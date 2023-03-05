Wanda Faye Nichols

Wanda Faye Nichols of Tullahoma passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at her home at the age of 74.

Mrs. Nichols was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Lowell and Lillian Rector Thompson. During her life she worked as a secretary for the United States Air Force, and was a member of Highland Baptist Church. Wanda will be remembered as a devoted mother and caregiver who poured much of her life into others. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nichols was preceded in death by one brother, Van Thompson. She is survived by her son, Todd Nichols; one sister, Barbara Alvarado; one brother, Tommy Thompson; and six nieces and nephews along with their children.

