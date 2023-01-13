Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mrs. Wanda Gale Fix, 63, of Manchester, was born on October 15, 1959, to the late Alfred Qualls and Harvell O’Dare Qualls Bencz, in Manchester.
She was of the Baptist faith, and she enjoyed crafting, baking cookies, making people laugh, and spending time with family.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Wanda is preceded in death by her stepfather, Gary Bencz. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Steve Fix; three children; four grandchildren; brothers, Stacey Bencz and his wife, Cindy, Craig Bencz and his wife, Jennifer, and Patrick Dykes and his wife, Sheila; sister, Sara Beller; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life in memory of Mrs. Wanda will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. in the Tullahoma Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 2 p.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Wanda passed away on Dec. 17 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville after an extended illness.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.