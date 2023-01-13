Mrs. Wanda Gale Fix, 63, of Manchester, was born on October 15, 1959, to the late Alfred Qualls and Harvell O’Dare Qualls Bencz, in Manchester.

She was of the Baptist faith, and she enjoyed crafting, baking cookies, making people laugh, and spending time with family.

To send flowers to the family of Wanda Fix, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Saturday, January 14, 2023
2:00PM-4:00PM
Tullahoma Funeral Home
401 Westside Drive
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 14, 2023
4:00PM
Tullahoma Funeral Home
401 Westside Drive
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.