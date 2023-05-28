Funeral for Wanda Janet Spurlock Petty was held Thursday, May 25 at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Parker Smith officiating. Burial was held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Tullahoma. Mrs. Petty died, Monday, May 22, 2023 at her home.

She is survived by her husband of over 70 years, James Petty, brother, Terry Spurlock (Diane), daughter, Debbie Collins (Orville), son, Tim Petty (Michelle), grandchildren, Bart Collins (Mary Kate), Jessica Eubanks (David), Jena Sanford (Jay), great grandchildren, Cole and Emerson Collins, Taylor French, Scarlett Eubanks, Stella and Cooper Sanford.

