Funeral for Wanda Janet Spurlock Petty was held Thursday, May 25 at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Parker Smith officiating. Burial was held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, Tullahoma. Mrs. Petty died, Monday, May 22, 2023 at her home.
She is survived by her husband of over 70 years, James Petty, brother, Terry Spurlock (Diane), daughter, Debbie Collins (Orville), son, Tim Petty (Michelle), grandchildren, Bart Collins (Mary Kate), Jessica Eubanks (David), Jena Sanford (Jay), great grandchildren, Cole and Emerson Collins, Taylor French, Scarlett Eubanks, Stella and Cooper Sanford.
Mrs. Petty was an active member of her church and served as a volunteer missionary with the Home Mission Board for over 50 years. She was a teacher and counselor that loved her students dearly. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. But more importantly than all of these, she was a mighty prayer warrior and a woman of strong faith.
Pallbearers were Tim Petty, Bart Collins, Cole Collins, David Eubanks, Jay Stanford, and Kevin Terry. Honorary pallbearer was Terry Spurlock.
Shelton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 28, 2023
