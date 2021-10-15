Wanda Sue Smith, 84, of Estill Springs, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 12, 2021. She was born Feb. 14, 1937 in Whitwell to the late Robert and Bess Reeves and lived in Marion County until she graduated from high school. Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 15 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her honor to the genealogy branch of the Franklin County Library, c/o Genealogy Department, 105 South Porter Street, Winchester, TN 37398.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 17, 2021