Warren Owens.jpg

Warren G. Owens, Jr., 75, of Tullahoma passed away from this life on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his residence.

Warren was born on Dec. 11, 1947, to the late Warren and Evie Owens. He attended Marble Plain Baptist Church. Warren retired from Tyson’s Food in Shelbyville as an Industrial Maintenance Technician. Before retiring from Tyson’s, Warren was a local funeral director in Coffee County, and was at Bowater Paper Mill for 23 Years. Warren was a member of the Lions Club and previously served as the President of the Night Lions Club. He also was previously a member of the Masonic Lodge and was in the U.S National Guard serving in the Civil Rights movement in Memphis and Chattanooga. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, wine making, and collecting knives.

To plant a tree in memory of Warren Owens, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.