Warren G. Owens, Jr., 75, of Tullahoma passed away from this life on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his residence.
Warren was born on Dec. 11, 1947, to the late Warren and Evie Owens. He attended Marble Plain Baptist Church. Warren retired from Tyson’s Food in Shelbyville as an Industrial Maintenance Technician. Before retiring from Tyson’s, Warren was a local funeral director in Coffee County, and was at Bowater Paper Mill for 23 Years. Warren was a member of the Lions Club and previously served as the President of the Night Lions Club. He also was previously a member of the Masonic Lodge and was in the U.S National Guard serving in the Civil Rights movement in Memphis and Chattanooga. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, wine making, and collecting knives.
In addition to his parents, his is proceeded in death by two brothers, Norman Owens and Frank “Eddie” Owens; one sister, Margaret Sue Morgan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Rochelle Owens; two sons, Timothy Owens (Teresa) of Seymour, Tennessee and Norman Owens (Stephanie) of Riceville; one daughter, Roxanna Church of Tullahoma; two sister, Wanda Faye Bax of Los Angeles, California and G. Jane Owens of Knoxville; four grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A private family service will be held in Kingston.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 18, 2023
