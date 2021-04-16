Wilburn Conda Cooper (Dub or WC), 92 years old, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2021 with his loving wife Betty by his side.
Born on Oct 9, 1928 in his home on Cornell Street in Knoxville which is now part of the University of Tennessee Campus. He was preceded in death by his father, Maston Lon Cooper and mother, Sarah Beulah Medaris of Knoxville. Dub graduated from Knoxville High on Jan. 24, 1947 where he excelled in football making the all southern conference team his senior year. He Lettered in Football at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in 1948, 1949 and 1950. He fell in love with the "woman of his life” Betty Jo Lambdin while both attending UT and married her his senior year. Dub earned a BS degree and MS degree from the University of Tennessee in education.
He served his country in the Air Force at Carswill AFB and played football for the AF “Bombers” who were undefeated. He spent his career working in the Tullahoma school system where he was teacher, athletic director, and principle starting in 1957. He was head football coach for the Wildcats from 1956-66 and the current football field is named in his honor.
He was a member of Tullahoma First Baptist Church. He loved fishing, telling stories, singing and playing guitar.
Dub is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Lambdin Cooper who he was married to for over 70 years; twin sons, Dirk Randall Cooper and Mike Rodney Cooper of Chattanooga and their wives Paula Conrad Cooper and Marci David Cooper; granddaughters Jennifer Cooper Varn of Atlanta and Elizabeth Cooper Callahan of McDonald; grandson Christopher Dirk Cooper of Chattanooga; great-granddaughters Kelsey and Sisi Varn of Atlanta Ga, Charley Callahan of McDonald and Fallon Cooper of Chattanooga; great grandsons Kellan Cooper of Chattanooga and Warren Cooper Callahan of McDonald.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Cooper and Loni Cooper of Rockford; sisters, Edna Lawson of Atlanta Ga and Faye Smith of Knoxville; father and mother-in-law, Robert J Lambdin and Francis B Lambdin.
A private burial will be conducted at the Chattanooga National Memorial Cemetery with honors at 2 p.m. Monday April 19. Pallbearers include Christopher Cooper (grandson), Matt Callahan (granddaughter's husband), David and Johnny Smith (nephews). A Celebration of Life will be held in Tullahoma in May or June and will be announced later in the Tullahoma News. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tullahoma First Baptist Church.
Lane Funeral Home on Ashland Terrace in Chattanooga is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 18, 2021