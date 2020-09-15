William Albert Keller, 79, of Sewanee, passed away on Sept. 12, surrounded by loving children Renee (Dana) Cavanaugh; Joseph Keller; Gail (Shawn) Henderson; Melody (Joe) DePasquale; Sarah Alison Anders; and Emilie (Jim) Blevins.
He is also survived by his beloved wife Isabel Anders. Born in New Albany, Indiana, on December 30, 1940, the fifth of eight children born to Harold and Anna Bernardine Bordenet Keller. His family first relocated to Tennessee starting in Oak Ridge, then moving to Winchester and later to Tullahoma. He spent most of his life in Middle Tennessee. He served in the Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962. With a B. S. from the University of Tennessee in Business Administration, he was a business owner and mortgage broker, as well as an insurance agent and bonding agent. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club; Charter Member of South Cumberland Kiwanis Club; and on the Board of Directors of the Franklin County Service Unit of The Salvation Army as well as Treasurer for five years. In his final years, Mr. Keller was very active with the Sewanee Senior Center as a volunteer delivering meals and also as a member enjoying the company of his friends and playing games. He recently attended All Saints’ Chapel, Sewanee, after having been a Lay Reader at Trinity Church, Winchester. Donations in his memory should be sent to the Sewanee Senior Center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net.
Cumberland Funeral Home, 207 Mabee Avenue, Monteagle is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 16, 2020