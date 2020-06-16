William Austin Baker, 56, of Decherd, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence.  A native of Franklin County, he was born on April 19, 1964. Visitation with family and friends will be from 4 to p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Glenn Thomas and Pastor Andrew Ragland officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 17, 2020

