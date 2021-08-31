William (Bill) Alec Work died peacefully at home on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Tullahoma at the age of 69.
Bill, the son of Alec and Mary DeSantis Work, began life in Brockway, Pennsylvania before settling in Tennessee. Later in life, Bill was able to travel to many places he had thought he would never see in person. As an accomplished visual artist, he often looked for the beauty in life, both obvious and hidden. This was often shown through his drawings, paintings, photographs, and crafted items. In addition to sharing his artistic talents, he had a great love for friends, food, and music. As Bill traveled both near and far with his loving wife, Connie, he intentionally invested in experiences above physical things. Many of his favorite memories became stories of capturing the perfect photograph or sharing an unforgettable meal. Over the years, many holidays and special events centered around food from his mother’s recipes (lasagna, stuffed shells, and beef soup) or his efforts to recreate a restaurant’s signature dish.
Throughout Bill’s life, he was always proud of his family as well as the degrees he earned from Motlow State Community College and Middle Tennessee State University. He enjoyed being a Yankee in the South, proclaiming the greatness of Diet Sun Drop, and always making the best of the days he was given. Bill was someone who could connect with people from all walks of life and never thought of them as strangers. He looked for opportunities to quietly help others in need. The extent of his generosity might never be fully known, but many lives were changed by his kindness and giving over the years. For those he helped and others he antagonized (mostly his machine shop co-workers), everyone counted him as a valued friend.
The soundtrack of his life featured a wide range of musical styles. The Moody Blues ignited a love of music that carried forward throughout his life, expanding over time to include everything from mainstream hits to the music of many different cultures. His collection of music provided him with great enjoyment and was often a way he connected with people from all walks of life.
Bill is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Connie Work; his sons: Matthew Work and wife, Cheri, of Brentwood Tennessee; Benjamin Work and wife, Amber, of Round Rock, Texas; Seth Work of Tullahoma, Tennessee; Jonathan Work of New York, New York; grandchildren: Abby, Vivienne, Henry; brother Paul Work and wife, Donna, of DuBois, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Lisa Work of Brockway, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews; countless cousins; and Mia & Pete, his ever-faithful pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Jeanine Boucher, sister; and Floyd Work, brother. A line from Jimmy Buffet’s song “He Went to Paris” illustrated his life: “Some of it’s magic, and some of it’s tragic, but I had a good life all the way.” Even in his final days of battling cancer, Bill would end many conversations with, “...but I can’t complain.” To the many who kept him in their thoughts and those who continued to lift him up in prayer, your support was deeply appreciated. As a follower of Christ, he was reassured in knowing where he was going and that he would see his friends and family members again.
Bill Work will be greatly missed but always remembered for living a full life and encouraging others to explore the beauty along their journey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warriors Project.
Due to current public health and safety concerns, a memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 1, 2021