William “Bill” Austin Harris, 84, of Decherd passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Bill was the first of twelve children born to the late George Warren and Maggie Lou (Hensley) Harris on Aug. 5, 1937, in Pelham. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 27 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with John Cox and Glenn Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Gardens with Casey Jackson, Ryan Limbaugh, Caleb Limbaugh, James Harris, Carl Harris, and Wesley Sartain all serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Lake Harris and Caden Jackson.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 27, 2022
