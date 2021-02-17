William “Bill” Milton Wise, 81, of Winchester passed away on Thursday Feb. 11, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester.
A native of Franklin County, Bill was born in Sherwood on Aug. 2, 1939 to the late Robert Lee and Pearlie Guess Wise. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Marty Nutter officiating. Interment will be held at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 17, 2021