Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

A wintry mix of precipitation this evening will transition to rain and freezing rain mixed overnight. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A wintry mix of precipitation this evening will transition to rain and freezing rain mixed overnight. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.