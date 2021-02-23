William “Bill” Sam Van Hooser Jr, 61, of Decherd, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. He was born in Alhambra, California on Jan. 20, 1959 to the late William Sam and Joann (Glossup) Van Hooser and was a 1978 graduate of Franklin County High School. Funeral services were held Tuesday in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Chris Nolan officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date at Mt. Garner Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 24, 2021