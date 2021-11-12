William “Billy Wayne” Anderson

William “Billy Wayne” Anderson, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Bailey Manor in Fayetteville.

He was born on Feb. 3, 1948, in Shelbyville to Martha Jean Anderson and the late Gene Anderson. Billy Wayne retired from Tullahoma City Schools where he taught Math for over 25 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed farming. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by infant brother, David Anderson.

He is survived by his mother Jean Anderson; siblings, James H. (Marlene) Anderson, Regina (Tony) Brown, Judy (Terry) Patterson, and Danny (Rachel) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the chapel of Jennings-Moore- Cortner Funeral Home. Interment followed at Lynchburg City Cemetery.  Jennings -Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, Tennessee 37352 (931) 759- 4552, www.moorecortner.com.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 14, 2021

