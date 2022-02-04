Funeral services for Mr. William “Butch” Martin Osborne, 77, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Mr. Osborne passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at his residence in Tullahoma.
Butch was born in Franklin County on Feb. 26, 1944, the son of the late Leon and Bessie Osborne. Butch loved being outdoors, fishing, or hunting. He enjoyed watching Westerns and piddle in his shop. Butch was a family man. He loved spending time with his family, and especially his grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Butch is also preceded in death by his brothers, Leon and Frank; sisters, Virginia, Ruth, and Mary Lou. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Daisy; daughter, Shanda Cantrell (Mike); grandchildren, William and Kailyn Cantrell.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 6, 2022