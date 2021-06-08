William C. Mayes Jr, 59, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Chattanooga.
A native of Franklin County, he was born on Aug. 20, 1961 to the late William C. and Dolores (Fanning) Mayes Sr. William served in the Tennessee Army National Guard during Desert Storm. He later was employed at Tepro. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending his spare time fishing.
William is survived by his loving children, Lenzi Black of Winchester, and William Mayes (Utah Musick) of Fayetteville; step-children, Jason Childers, and Brittany Anderson; sisters, Rita Mayes, Debra Hermosillo, and Mandy (Ernesto) Hermosillo; grandchildren, Hillary Black, Addison Mayes, and Tristin Mayes; nieces and nephews, Holly (Johnny) McClure and daughter, Julie McClure, Shannon (Bryant) Bean, Rickey (Samantha) Sells, Junior Hermosillo, Kristopher Hermosillo, Ana Hermosillo, Fatja (Kyle) Mayes, Brylee Bean, and Tyler Roberts; great-nieces, Lucy and Lyla; great-great nephew, Ryder Jay; and his beloved Morgan.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. John Gifford officiating. Interment will follow at Lexie Crossroads Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 9, 2021