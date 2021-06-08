William C. Mayes Jr.

William C. Mayes Jr, 59, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Chattanooga. 

A native of Franklin County, he was born on Aug. 20, 1961 to the late William C. and Dolores (Fanning) Mayes Sr.  William served in the Tennessee Army National Guard during Desert Storm.   He later was employed at Tepro.  An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending his spare time fishing. 

William is survived by his loving children, Lenzi Black of Winchester, and William Mayes (Utah Musick) of Fayetteville; step-children, Jason Childers, and Brittany Anderson; sisters, Rita Mayes, Debra Hermosillo, and Mandy (Ernesto) Hermosillo; grandchildren, Hillary Black, Addison Mayes, and Tristin Mayes; nieces and nephews, Holly (Johnny) McClure and daughter, Julie McClure, Shannon (Bryant) Bean, Rickey (Samantha) Sells, Junior Hermosillo, Kristopher Hermosillo, Ana Hermosillo, Fatja (Kyle) Mayes, Brylee Bean, and Tyler Roberts; great-nieces, Lucy and Lyla; great-great nephew, Ryder Jay; and his beloved Morgan. 

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. John Gifford officiating.  Interment will follow at Lexie Crossroads Cemetery. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 9, 2021

To plant a tree in memory of William Mayes, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.