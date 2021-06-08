Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.