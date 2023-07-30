Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
William Carl Stuart of Tullahoma departed this life on the evening of July 21, 2023 surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer.
Bill was born on Dec. 1, 1959 to Carl William Stuart and Martha McCann Stuart on the high plains of Mountain Home, Idaho, but it was in the red-earthy fields of Northern Alabama where he found his roots. His great-granddad lent him a piece of land when Bill was fifteen, and he used the proceeds from cultivating that land to fix up his first car, a two-door Chevy. From there, he was hooked. An artisan at heart, he cared deeply about detail and process. Some of his favorite projects were fiberglass restorations, and he rebuilt over 100 custom cars in his lifetime.
In the summer of 1979, he married his high school sweetheart, Belinda Pack, with whom he would share 44 years of marriage and raise two sons, Adam and Jackson. Bill was a quiet soul, a deep-thinker, someone who would solve problems in the background never asking for the spotlight. He also never shied away from a good story or laugh.
During his sixty-three years on this Earth, he was a lot of things. He was an aviator, a business owner, a craftsman, but chiefly, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and friend.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 30, 2023
