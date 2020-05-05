William Danny Wilkerson, 72, of Keith Springs, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born on August 15, 1947. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9 in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Rev. Todd Coutta officiating. Interment will follow at Keith Springs Cemetery with military honors bestowed. The register book and memorial cards will be available under the carport of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home during visitation and prior to the funeral service. An attendant will be available to assist you. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 6, 2020