William Dwight “Poppa” Stubblefield, 91, of (Raus Community) Tullahoma, passed from this life, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Born Aug. 16, 1928, in Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Orvle Davis Stubblefield and Argie Brinkley Stubblefield. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by: his wife, Anne Cleek Stubblefield, and infant daughter, Emily Gail Stubblefield.
Dwight graduated from Tullahoma High School, class of 1947. He worked as a master machinist for AEDC for 40+ years before retiring. He was a longtime, faithful member of Thompson Creek Baptist Church since 1949 where he served as a deacon since 1953. Outside of work and church he also farmed raising Shorthorn beef cattle. He was a member of the Farm Bureau where he served as Director for many years, a founding member of the Bedford County Livestock Association, the Raus Community Club, and founder of the Anne C. Stubblefield Cancer Outreach; which collects funds and helps distribute nutritional products for cancer patients throughout the middle TN area, and has distributed over 200,000 units since the foundation began. Many children remember him as the “Poppa” who sold ice-cream at Liberty and Cascade Elementary.
He was survived by daughters, Connie (Jackie) Byrom of Raus Community, and Martha Fisher of Shelbyville; granddaughters, Julie (Jeff) Phillips of Noreen, Jenny (Jackson) Ozburn of Unionville, and Shannon Fisher (Jay) Dearing of Shelbyville; grandsons, Brad (Amy) McGee of Shelbyville, and Brett (Whitney) Fisher of Shelbyville; great- grandchildren, Jake, Josie Ozburn, Piercen, Kyler McGee and Bella Batten, Jacie, JessieKate Phillips, Jackson, Brynn Fisher, Eli, and Kendall Dearing.
Graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 at Oakwood Cemetery in Tullahoma with Scott Byrom officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, prior to graveside service starting at 2 p.m. at the cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Anne C. Stubblefield Cancer Outreach by mail: P.O. Box 489 Shelbyville, TN 37162, or donations may be made to Thompson Creek Baptist Church by mail: Care of Pam Ledford 263 Lefever Court Manchester, TN 37355.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 9, 2020