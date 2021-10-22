William Earl Morrow, 79, passed Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at his residence. Visitation, Sunday, Oct. 24 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Elk River Tabernacle in Winchester with the Funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Patton, officiating and Pastor Dwight Rowe, eulogist. Burial with military honors will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.

 J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Oct. 24, 2021

