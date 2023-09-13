Matthews obit.jpg

William Edward “Eddie” Matthews was born Jan. 31, 1948 to John Lewis and Jennie May Matthews. He attended Jones Elementary School before entering the US Navy at 17.

While in the Navy he served as a commissary man and then worked in the combat information center. He was stationed in New London, Conn.; Norfolk, Va. (twice); Jacksonville, Fla. (twice); Newport, R.I., and San Diego, Calif. He was mainly a sea-going man stationed on destroyer escorts and destroyers. Serving 20 years and seven months in the Navy he was able to travel the world, at Uncle Sam’s expense, crossing the equator and Artic Circle. His ship was off the coast of Vietnam when the peace treaty was signed.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.