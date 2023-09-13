Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
William Edward “Eddie” Matthews was born Jan. 31, 1948 to John Lewis and Jennie May Matthews. He attended Jones Elementary School before entering the US Navy at 17.
While in the Navy he served as a commissary man and then worked in the combat information center. He was stationed in New London, Conn.; Norfolk, Va. (twice); Jacksonville, Fla. (twice); Newport, R.I., and San Diego, Calif. He was mainly a sea-going man stationed on destroyer escorts and destroyers. Serving 20 years and seven months in the Navy he was able to travel the world, at Uncle Sam’s expense, crossing the equator and Artic Circle. His ship was off the coast of Vietnam when the peace treaty was signed.
After returning from the Navy, he eventually got a job at Tysons in Shelbyville working in clean up and then as supervisor of clean up and afterwards as a security guard.
He was married for 55 years to Nora Unroe Matthews, who survives.
His children are Michael (Mandi) Matthews of Normandy, Tenn., John Matthews of Estill Springs, Tenn., Elizabeth Matthews of Hendersonville, N.C., and Jennie Matthews of Quito, Ecuador. His grandchildren are Justin Matthews of Estill Springs, Brian Matthews of Antioch, Tenn., Benjamin (Elizabeth) Matthews of Huntsville, Ala., Morgan Robinson of Normandy, Tenn., and Isaiah Matthews of Normandy, and great-grandson Cooper Matthews of Huntsville, Ala. He is survived by Gene Matthews of Bridgeport, Ala., and Dale Matthews of South Pittsburg.
He was preceded in death by brothers Wayne, Robert, and Mitchell Matthews. His favorite hobby was riding around and admiring God’s creation and fishing.
Viewing will be Friday, Sept. 15, at noon at Tullahoma Funeral Home in Tullahoma, with services at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bible and Literature Missionary Foundation, 2101 U.S. 231, Shelbyville, TN 37160, 931-684-0304.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.