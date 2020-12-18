William Edward McGee, 86, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Boulevard Terrace Rehab in Murfreesboro. A native of Franklin County, he was born on Jan. 4, 1934 to the late Lawson Ernest and Fannie Irene (Asher) McGee. Private family services will be held with burial at Mulberry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, South Central Tennessee Office, 309 North Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388, or your favorite charity.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 20, 2020

