William Evan Chapman, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage at the age of 76.
Mr. Chapman was born in Asheville, North Carolina to the late Albert and Florence Goetchius Chapman. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and went on to work as a Data Processor at HCA. Mr. Chapman was also a general contractor and owner of Chapman Enterprises and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Chapman; three children, Cathy Ray, Michelle (Kyle) Ingram, and Brad (Brandy) Slaton; one brother, Art (Lisa) Chapman; grandchildren, Rebecca, Caitlyn, Deanndra, Brooklyn, Christopher, Kalen, Jerred, and Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Charlie Rose, Brentley, Briar, Jamie, Jordan, and Octavia.
Funeral was held Friday, April 23 at Grace Baptist Church with Tim McGehee and Kevin Minchey officiating. A graveside service followed at Kelton-Fox Hollow Cemetery in Christiana. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Samaritans Purse.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 28, 2021