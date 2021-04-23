Chapman, William Evan, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, April 18th, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage at the age of 76.
Mr. Chapman was born in Asheville, North Carolina to the late Albert and Florence Goetchius Chapman. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and went on to work as a Data Processor at HCA.
Mr. Chapman was also a general contractor and owner of Chapman Enterprises and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma. He is survived by his wife, Terry Chapman; three children, Cathy Ray, Michelle (Kyle) Ingram, and Brad (Brandy) Slaton; one brother, Art (Lisa) Chapman; grandchildren, Rebecca, Caitlyn, Deanndra, Brooklyn, Christopher, Kalen, Jerred, and Samantha; and great-grandchildren, Charlie Rose, Brentley, Briar, Jamie, Jordan, and Octavia.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church with Tim McGehee and Kevin Minchey officiating. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Kelton-Fox Hollow Cemetery in Christiana. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Samaritans Purse.
