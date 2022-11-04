Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
William Harry Kegg, 93, of Winchester passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Sproul, Pennsylvania on March 30, 1929, to the late William and Alma (Suter) Kegg. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, noon to 2 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held immediately following in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flower memorial contributions may be sent to Winchester First Baptist Church 108 S. High Street, Winchester, TN, 37398, or The Gideons International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 6. 2022
