Funeral services for William Howard Rolman, age 93 of Tullahoma, were held Thursday, July 22 at Tullahoma Funeral Home officiated by Brother Jack Hice. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Rolman passed away at his home surrounded by his loving children on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Howard was born in Moore County on June 25, 1928, the son of the late Tollie and Bessie Rolman. He was known as an exceptional square dancer, an avid fisherman, and a master of small engines. Howard worked for Capital Products and Rock Tenn for over 50 years. He had an innumerable following of friends who knew him best for his story telling and infectious laugh!
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Izzie Mae Rolman; sister, Lorene Carroll. He is survived by his loving children, Joy Cunningham, Jason Rolman, Devon Rolman (Marsha); grandchildren, Jesse Cunningham, Callie Cunningham, Tess Godwin, Tollie Rolman, Maddie Rolman; and four great-grandchildren, Blake Martin, Cooper Cunningham, Summer Cramer, and Finn Godwin; sister, Nancy Shealy (George).
Flowers or a donation to the Take A Kid Fishing Foundation (www.takf.org) can be made in memory of Howard.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 25, 2021